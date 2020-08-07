Bengaluru records 2544 new COVID-19 cases as Karnataka sees highest single-day spike

The testing numbers in the state were slightly increased on Thursday after it was reported that 48421 tests were conducted.

news Coronavirus

Karnataka reported 6,805 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, of which 2,544 new cases were reported in Bengaluru. This is the highest number of cases reported in Karnataka in a single day. This took the state's tally of COVID-19 cases to over 1.58 lakh of which 67,425 cases were recorded in Bengaluru.

The testing numbers in the state were slightly increased on Thursday after it was reported that 48,421 tests were conducted over 24 hours. This included 27,930 rapid antigen tests and 20,491 RT-PCR tests to detect the virus.

With 5,602 more recoveries, total recoveries in the state rose to 80,281, and this is higher than all active cases, which currently stand at 75,063.

As always, Bengaluru registered the highest number of cases with 2,544 infections, increasing the city's tally to 67,427, out of which 32,314 are still active.

Among other places, Ballari accounted for 431 infections, followed by Mysuru (361), Shivamogga (292), Belagavi (229), Udupi (217), Dharwad (212), Davangere (197) and Kalaburagi (196).

Meanwhile, 93 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide toll to 2,897.

Fifteen out of 93 deaths reported on Thursday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (11), Dharwad and Davangere (8), Udupi (6), Ballari, Mysuru, Hassan and Kolar (4) and others.

Most of the deceased are those either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Of the 1.58 lakh cases, active cases breached the 75,000 mark to stand at 75,068. A total of 15.81 lakh samples have been tested so far in the state.

/