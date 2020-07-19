Bengaluru records 2125 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka reports 4537

While Dakshina Kannada reported 509 new COVID-19 cases, a jump from 39 on Friday, the district administration said it is due to backlog

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Karnataka reported 4,537 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which included 2,125 cases in Bengaluru. The cases reported on Saturday continued to spike in Bengaluru and Karnataka, which began by the end of June.

Currently, 36,631 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Karnataka, of which 22,449 are in Bengaluru.

Notably, according to the state bulletin, Dakshina Kannada district reported 509 new cases, which is a big jump from the 39 cases reported on Friday. This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day in the district. However, this figure varied from the district bulletin issued by the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

According to the district administration, the spike accounts for a backlog of the cases. While the district bulletin reported 311 cases on Friday, it showed 237 cases on Saturday, which adds up to the cases reported in the state bulletin.

Nine other districts reported over 100 COVID-19 cases on Saturday: Dharwad (186), Vijayapura (176), Ballari (155), Belagavi (137), Uttara Kannada (116), Shivamogga (114), Udupi (109), Chikkaballapura (107) and Mysuru (101).

A total of 34,819 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state on Saturday, including 24,909 RT-PCR tests.

A total of 93 deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 1,240, of which 631 have been reported in Bengaluru. Forty-nine deaths of COVID-19 patients was reported in Bengaluru on Saturday. A total of 1,018 patients infected with the virus made a complete recovery on Saturday.

Several districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are currently under lockdown. The lockdown in Bengaluru is set to continue till 5 am on July 22. The Commissioner of Bengaluru's civic body - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - was transferred out on Saturday, reportedly in a reaction to the handling of the pandemic in the city.