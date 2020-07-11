Bengaluru records 1,533 new COVID-19 cases, state has more than 20 k active patients

The deaths of 70 more people were recorded on Saturday.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Karnataka government has reported a spike yet again in the number of coronavirus patients in the state, reporting 2,798 cases on Saturday. The number of cases has increased from Friday when the state reported 2,313 cases. There are currently 20,833 active patients in the state. The current total cases reported in Karnataka is 36,216.

Most of the coronavirus cases have been reported from the densely populated state capital of Bengaluru. On Saturday, 1,533 cases were reported in the city, taking the total active cases in the city to 12,793.

The state government announced on Saturday evening that a lockdown would be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural from July 14th night to July 22nd morning. However, scheduled examinations for medical students, and UG and PG students will be conducted, the state government has said in a press release.

Read: Karnataka CM announces lockdown in Bengaluru from July 14 night to 22nd

Dakshina Kannada district has reported the second highest number of cases in the state, with 186 cases, taking the total COVID-19 patients recorded in the district to 2,026. The current active cases in the district is 1,242.

Recoveries

Karnataka has reported that 880 people in the state have recovered, taking the total recovered patients from coronavirus to 14,716 recovered patients. Bengaluru has reported 404 recoveries, and Ballari reported 230 recovered patients.

Critical patients

The state currently has a total of 504 people on ventilator support while battling the novel coronavirus. Bengaluru has reported the maximum number of such patients with 322 people in intensive care units.

Deaths

The state has also reported that 70 people have died on this date due to coronavirus, taking the total reported deaths in the state to 613. Out of the total deaths in the state, 23 have been reported from Bengaluru city. The total deaths reported in Bengaluru so far attributed to coronavirus is 206.