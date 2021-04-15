Bengaluru records 10,497 COVID-19 cases in a day, highest since pandemic began

Karnatakaâ€™s positivity rate went up from 9.94% on April 14 to 11.38% on April 15.

Bengaluru reported 10,497 COVID-19 cases on April 15, which was over 70% of the 14,738 cases reported in Karnataka on the same day. Bengaluru also reported 30 deaths on Thursday, taking the total fatalities among COVID-19 patients to 4,963. This is the first time that the city has recorded more than 10,000 cases in a day. In 2020, the highest number of COVID-19 cases seen in a single day was on October 8, at 5,121. However, in the past few days, Bengaluru has recorded a steady increase in cases.

The positivity rate for the state went up from 9.94% on April 14 to 11.38% on April 15. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests that return positive, among a group of people. For example, if 100 individuals, who are suspected to have contracted the virus, are tested and only two persons test positive, then the test positivity rate is about 2%.

Bengaluru currently has 71,827 active COVID-19 patients and reported 30 new deaths on April 15, Thursday. Most of the hospitals in the city â€” private and government â€” are running out of beds. Health Minister K Sudhakar has warned strict action against private hospitals that do not allot 50% of their bed capacity for COVID-19 treatment. 174 patients in Bengaluru City are currently admitted in ICU facilities of various hospitals.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days have been reported from eight wards in the city â€” Bellanduru, Shantala Nagar, Raja Rajeswari Nagar, HSR Layout, Arakere, Horamavu, Doddanekundi and Hemmigepura.

Meanwhile, in other districts of Karnataka, Kalaburgi reported 624 cases, Tumakuru 387, Bidar 363 cases, while all other districts had less than 200 cases recorded on April 15.