Bengaluru recorded highest digital payments in July-Sept quarter: Study

Across India, in Q3 2022, UPI, debit and credit cards, mobile wallets and prepaid cards executed 23.06 billion transactions amounting to Rs 38.32 trillion, according to the Worldline India study.

Bengaluru recorded the highest number of digital payments among Indian cities in the third quarter (July – September) of 2022, according to a report. Hyderabad ranked second, followed by Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore and Thrissur, according to the Worldline India Digital Payments Report Q3 2022. According to The Hindu, Worldline found that people in Bengaluru made 14.82 million digital payment transactions between January and October 2022, amounting to Rs 3,620 crore.

In the same period, Hyderabad saw 10.36 million digital payment transactions amounting to over Rs 3,050 crore and Chennai witnessed 9.76 million such transactions valued at Rs 2,250 crore. Mumbai saw 9.4 million digital payments amounting to Rs 2,740 crore and Pune had 7.88 million digital transactions worth Rs 1,730 crore, according to the study. Among states, Maharashtra ranked first followed by Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and West Bengal.

Across India, in Q3 2022, UPI, debit and credit cards, prepaid payment instruments like mobile wallets, and prepaid cards executed 23.06 billion transactions amounting to Rs 38.32 trillion, according to the study.

“In Q3 2022, frequently visited physical merchant categories like grocery stores, restaurants, clothing and apparel, pharmacy and medical, hotels, jewellery retail, speciality retail, household appliances, and departmental stores together accounted for over 61% in terms of volume and about 58% in terms of value. In the online space, e-commerce (shopping for goods and services), gaming, utility & financial services contributed to over 86% of the transaction in terms of volume and 47% in terms of value,” the study said.