Bengaluru to receive light rainfall, IMD issues yellow alert for five districts

According to an IMD statement, light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely till the evening on May 29, in Bengaluru, Kolar and other districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, and Mandya districts on Monday, May 29. The alert warns of mild rain and potential weather disturbances in the afternoon According to a statement from the IMD, light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kilometers per hour (kmph) are highly likely until 4.30 pm on Monday.

The IMD also cautioned that temporary power disruptions may occur in some areas, and there could be minor traffic disruptions. Additionally, it said that damage to vulnerable structures such as â€˜kucchaâ€™ and unsecured buildings could occur, along with the possibility of weak trees being uprooted. The department advised people to take precautionary measures to ensure their safety during this period.