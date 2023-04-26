Bengaluru to receive light rain over next four days, yellow alert in three districts

The maximum temperature in Bengaluru will be around 33.3 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 23 degree Celsius during this period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in three districts including Chikmagalur, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar on Wednesday, April 26. It also stated that Bengaluru will receive light to moderate rainfall likely towards evening or night for the next four days till April 30. The report further stated that the maximum temperature in Bengaluru will be around 33.3 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 23 degree Celsius during this period.

The IMD has issued an alert to the local administrations of several districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Ramanagara, and Mysuru. The alert warns of the possibility of light to moderate thunderstorms occurring in these areas, which may be accompanied by lightning and strong gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 30-40 km/hour.

The anticipated impact of the thunderstorms may include potential disruptions to electricity, minor traffic congestion, and the possibility of weak tree branches being uprooted.

In light of these weather conditions, some precautionary measures are recommended for the safety of the people as follows: stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed, avoid travel if possible, take shelter in a safe place (but not under trees), refrain from lying on concrete floors or leaning against concrete walls, unplug electrical and electronic appliances, get out of water bodies, avoid contact with any objects that conduct electricity, and drive carefully.