Bengaluru rains: CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of labourers who died

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also announced that Rs 25,000 aid will be given to those whose homes were flooded during the downpour.

news Rains

After two labourers died at a construction site following heavy downpours in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday, May 18, announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased. The workers, identified as Devbharath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, were engaged in Cauvery Stage V pipeline works when they lost their lives. They were found dead on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred near Upkar Layout bus stand in Ullal Uppanagar. The Telangana-based infrastructure company that employed the workers has been booked by Bengaluru police, and four officials of the company have been arrested.

Bengaluru witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday night, which led to severe flooding in areas including Mysore Road, Magadi Road, Kengeri, Nagarbhavi, Sultanpet, Old Tharagupet, Chickpet, Kalyananagar, Shanti Nagar, MG Road, Sivanchetti Gardens, JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Majestic, Yeshwantpur and Silk Board junction. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for Wednesday as well, adding that more rains are expected over the next few days. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also announced that Rs 25,000 aid will be given to those whose homes were flooded during the downpour.

On Tuesday night, Horamavu registered the highest rainfall of 155 mm, followed by Yelahanka (129 mm) and Vidyapeetha (127 mm). Rajmahal (122 mm), Nagapura (120 mm), Sampanginagar (119 mm), Dasarahalli (110 mm), Vidyaranyapura (109 mm), Doddanekkundi (108 mm), Banaswadi (106 mm) and Jakkur (102 mm) also registered rainfall above 100 mm. IMD considers rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm as heavy and between 115.6 and 204.4 as very heavy. Many other parts of the city also witnessed rainfall above 50 mm.

Read: Bengaluru rains: Two labourers killed at pipeline worksite after heavy downpour

The IMD has said that there is a cyclonic circulation over the Lakshadweep area in the middle-tropospheric levels, and another cyclonic circulation lies over the north Tamil Nadu coast in the lower tropospheric levels. These cyclonic circulations and strong lower level westerly flow from the Arabian Sea are likely to cause rains in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

As per its bulletin issued on Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over all of coastal Karnataka over the next 24 hours. Further, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Ramanagara and Mysuru districts. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Bengaluru during this period.

Read: After Bengaluru gets inundated, CM repeats stormwater drains will be revamped