Bengaluru private school teacher stabbed to death at home

Kausar Mubeen (34), a school teacher, was stabbed thrice with a knife when she was in her house.

news Crime

A 34-year-old private school teacher was stabbed to death at her house in Bengaluru on Monday, February 13. The deceased, identified as Kausar Mubeen, was alone at her house when the incident took place. She was reportedly divorced and living with her 14-year-old daughter at Nanjappa Circle near Shantinagar. According to The Hindu, neighbors heard her screaming for help and when they rushed to her house, they spotted a man fleeing. On entering the house, they found Kausar with multiple stab injuries. The assailant reportedly stabbed her thrice, and she was found dead in a pool of blood.

Kausarâ€™s daughter was at school when the murder happened around 3.30 pm on Monday, Deccan Herald reported. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) R Srinivas Gowda told The Times of India that it seemed like the killer was someone who knew Kausar. Police reportedly found that nothing valuable was missing from the house.

According to reports, police found that while she was divorced, she had disputes with her ex-husband. The Cubbon Park police have registered a case and are suspecting the involvement of her husband Wasim Pasha in the murder, Bangalore Mirror reported, as Kausarâ€™s relatives expressed suspicion on him.

Read: Bengaluru: Husband murders wife and informs family via WhatsApp

Also read: Bengaluru man arrested for murdering college student over rejected proposal