Bengaluru preschooler seen on camera assaulting classmate when left unsupervised

The incident came to light after the girlâ€™s parents noticed bruises on her body.

In a viral video circulating on social media, a toddler is seen repeatedly physically assaulting a girl classmate at a preschool in Bengaluru. The distressing incident took place between 11 am and 12 pm on Wednesday, June 21, when an attendant left the room for more than 10 minutes. The Bengaluru police took note of the tweet and instructed the Subramanyapura police, within whose jurisdiction the incident took place, to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate measures.

CCTV footage from the preschool showed a group of toddlers inside a room scattered with toys. A woman wearing a blue saree stands by the door. After a few seconds, she took one of the children outside, leaving the others unsupervised. During this time, a boy inside the room started hitting a girl. The assault continued for several minutes without any intervention from an adult. The room was unsupervised for around 10 minutes.

We received a disturbing video of a preschool where toddlers are left unattended in a closed room. A senior kid is seen hitting repeatedly a junior school. The school's name is Tenderfoot, Chikkalasandra, Bengaluru- 560061. Please donâ€™t send your kid there! #childabuse pic.twitter.com/IeGsj2M9b2 â€” Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) June 22, 2023

According to the Times of India, the incident came to light after the girlâ€™s parents noticed bruises on her body. School officials told TOI that the girl did not cry after the boy hit her. They said that she had gone home after a nap. The video capturing the incident was shared on Twitter by an account called Citizens Movement East Bengaluru. In a later post, the account revealed that the incident took place at Tenderfoot, a pre-school located in Chikkalasandra, Bengaluru. The police told TNM that the parents of the girl have opted not to file a complaint.