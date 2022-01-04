Bengaluru police seize over 300 vehicles in a week for violating night curfew

Out of the vehicles seized, the majority of them were two-wheelers.

The Bengaluru traffic police have seized over 300 vehicles in a week from December 28 to Tuesday, January 4 during the night curfew currently imposed from 10 pm to 5 am to prevent gatherings in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Karnataka government has imposed containment measures like night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, since December 28 till January 7, to control the spread.

According to a statement by the traffic police, a total of 349 vehicles have been seized from across the city. The majority of vehicles seized were two-wheelers and a total of 305 two-wheelers were seized. In addition, 11 three-wheelers and 18 four-wheelers were also seized.

The Bengaluru Central division of the police saw the most number of seizures with a total of 143 vehicles. The West division seized the second highest number of vehicles with a total of 113. The North-East division, North and South-East division have reported a total of 79, 13 and 1 seizures respectively. The East, South and White division didn't see any seizures.

Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last five days, with daily figures crossing the 1,000 mark. Bengaluru reported a total of 1,041 COVID-19 cases on Monday, January 3, and the city saw 134 discharges and three deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is now at 11,345. Karnataka meanwhile, reported 1,290 fresh infections and five deaths, taking the total case count to 30.10 lakh and the death toll to 38,351. According to a bulletin by the Karnataka Health Department, there were 232 discharges on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 29.61 lakh.