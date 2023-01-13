Bengaluru police rescue kidnap victim after late-night chase

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, January 11 when the police were conducting a routine vehicle check on 100-Feet Road in Koramangala.

news Crime

In a dramatic late-night incident, Bengaluru police successfully rescued a kidnap victim and apprehended one of the kidnappers. The incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, January 11 when the police were conducting a routine vehicle check on 100-Feet Road in Koramangala.

According to The New Indian Express, the kidnappers were driving a MUV when the victim, identified as Thouhid of Bandepalya, began to scream for help upon seeing the police. In a panicked response, the driver of the MUV rammed into a police barricade and attempted to flee the scene. However, the police were quick to chase and managed to intercept the vehicle after a 2 km pursuit near the Koramangala water tank. Three of the kidnappers managed to escape while one was apprehended by the police. The arrested kidnapper has been identified as Gopi.

The victim Thouhidâ€™s parents had filed a police complaint three days after their son's kidnapping, and the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 60,000. The victim was rescued much before the complaint was filed. The police suspect that an old rivalry between the victim and the accused may have been the reason for the incident, according to reports.

The police are currently searching for the three remaining kidnappers and the case has been transferred from Madiwala police station to the Bandepalya police for further investigation.