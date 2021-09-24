Bengaluru police nab thief who stole high-end bicycles

According to the police, the thief had stolen cycles in areas such as Sanjay Nagar, Hebbal, Marathahalli, Nandini Layout, Yelahanka New Town, Amruthahalli and High Grounds in Bengaluru.

news Crime

The Sanjay Nagar Police in Bengaluru arrested a person on Wednesday, September 22, for stealing expensive bicycles across the city. The police seized 45 cycles, which are together worth over Rs 10 lakh. According to the police, the accused is a daily wage worker and had been stealing expensive bicycles for the past few months, along with his friend, who is a resident of Doddaballapur.

The two would roam around various areas, including Sanjay Nagar, Hebbal, Marathahalli, Nandini Layout, Yelahanka New Town, Amruthahalli and High Grounds in the evenings to spot the cycles they intended to steal and then proceed with the theft in the night. The duo would sell the bicycles with the help of another person, who is currently absconding, the police said.

The police said that the Sanjay Nagar, on Sunday, September 19, conducted an area domination operation to catch people loitering, with the aim to prevent petty crimes. During the operation, the police rounded up 40 to 50 people and on inquiry, they found one person in possession of a cutter, the police statement said. On further inquiry, the police found that the person was using the cutters to steal bicycles.

According to the police, the accused stole high-end bikes from reputed brands, including Keysto, Hercules, Roadeo, Montra, Xtal, BMW, Scott, Atlas Ultimate Code, B-twin, Firefox and Rallies.

Incidentally, 15 cycle theft cases have been registered across Bengaluru with three cases in Sanjay Nagar, five cases in Hebbal, two cases in Yelahanka New Town, one case each in Marathahalli, Nandini Layout and Highground police stations. The police have identified the owners of 19 cycles that have been seized. They are trying to identify the owners of the remaining 26 cycles. The police are also searching for the two other accused who are absconding.

Police told TNM that an FIR has been registered and the accused has been booked under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).