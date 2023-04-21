Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory for Amit Shah’s visit on April 21

During his visit, Amit Shah will campaign for the BJP's Pilla Munishamappa, who is running against Congress candidate K H Muniyappa.

news Traffic

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory regarding traffic restrictions and alternative routes due to VIP movement during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city on Friday, April 21. In order to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and to avoid congestion, the restrictions will be implemented from 3 pm to 7 pm on Friday.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has asked residents to avoid International Airport road, Yelahanka, Ballary road, Hebbala junction and Mekhri Circle. “In view of VIP movement, we request the public to avoid the following roads/junctions and use alternative routes,” they said in a tweet.

In view of VIP movement we request the public

to avoid the following roads/junctions and use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/F6e9H10tJL — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) April 20, 2023

On Friday afternoon, Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Devanahalli town. During this event, he will campaign for the BJP's Pilla Munishamappa, who is running against Congress candidate K H Muniyappa, a former Union minister and seven-time MP, and the incumbent JD(S) MLA L N Narayanaswamy.

Amit Shah is visiting Bengaluru for a two-day trip to assess the party's preparations for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10. This is his first visit to the state after the announcement of the poll schedule. He will also hold a meeting with senior party members in the evening to discuss poll preparations.