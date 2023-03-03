Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory ahead of Amit Shahâ€™s visit: Details

Commuters in Bengaluru have been advised to avoid certain roads between 3 am and 9 pm.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city on Friday, March 3. In order to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and to avoid congestion, commuters have been advised to avoid certain roads between 3 pm and 9 pm. Amit Shah will visit Bengaluru to launch BJPâ€™s â€˜ Vijaya Sankalpa Ratha Yatraâ€™ in Devanahalli.

The roads to avoid during the given time are Devanahalli Highway, Ballary Road, Hebbala Jn, Mekhri Circle, Cauvery Theatre Jn, Ramana Maharshi Road, Rajbhavan Road, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Nrupathunga Road, Queens Road, Ambedkar Veedi Road, KR Circle, Police corner, Hudson Circle, NR Jn, Town Hall Jn, Gopala Gowda Jn, Police Thimmaih, Trinity Jn, Old Airport Road, ASC Centre, ISRO Jn and SD Road.

Commuters have been advised to plan their routes accordingly and take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.