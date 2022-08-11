Bengaluru police file 450-page chargesheet in Rakesh Tikait ink attack case

The police also provided the court with an audio recording of Bharat Shetty, the main accused, who admitted to throwing black ink on Tikait with the intent of becoming famous.

news Crime

Bengaluruâ€™s High Grounds police have filed a 450-page chargesheet against the accused who threw ink on Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait at Gandhi Bhavan. In addition to recording the accounts of 20 eyewitnesses, the chargesheet submitted to the 8th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court names 89 witnesses.

The chargesheet also contains information about people who were arrested, including Bharath Shetty, an activist of Hindutva organisation, his associates Shivakumar, Pradeep Kumar and Umadevi. According to reports, the accused admitted to the police that the attack's primary goal was to catch the attention of top officials.

The police also provided the court with an audio recording of Bharat Shetty, the main accused, who admitted to throwing black ink on Takait with the intent of becoming famous.

The accused intended to hit Tikait with eggs after finding out that he would be speaking at a conference on May 30 at Gandhi Bhavan. But they soon realised it would be challenging to carry the eggs to the location. The accused then dispatched some hotel personnel to Seshadripuram to get black paint. They allegedly assaulted Tikait with a news channel's microphone before smearing him with black paint.

Lethal weapons were seized from Umadevi's home during a police raid in connection with the attack on Tikait, according to a report in Deccan Herald. During the course of the investigation, it came to light that Shivakumar had been charged with murder and had received a life sentence. He was freed in 2015 for good behaviour.

Tikait was speaking to the media in Bengaluru's Gandhi Bhavan when the incident took place. Tikait is the national spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and a well-known representative of the farmers' protests against the three contentious farm laws that were repealed by the Union government as a result of the nearly year-long agitation.