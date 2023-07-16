Bengaluru police crack drug racket, city’s biggest ganja haul seized

The narcotics weighing 1500 kg were concealed in a specially designed secret compartment within the truck they used for transportation.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Saturday, July 15 seized 1,500 kg of marijuana worth Rs 12 crore and arrested two persons in Bengaluru. This substantial confiscation marks one of the largest marijuana seizures in the city's history, according to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda. Previously, Bengaluru police had seized 1,200 kg of marijuana from Kalaburagi in September 2020.

The two prime accused in the case, Chandrabhan Bishnoi, 24, from Rajasthan, and Lakshmi Mohandas, 23, from Andhra Pradesh, were both arrested by the CCB.

The successful crackdown on the drug racket was the result of a meticulous three-week-long covert operation carried out by the officials of the Women Protection Wing of the CCB. The officers stayed in and around Visakhapatnam, working diligently to dismantle the drug operation.

Under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police Reena Suvarna, a specialised team was deployed to Visakhapatnam, where they spent three weeks establishing a network of informants and collecting crucial information about the culprits. Eventually, the duo behind the racket was apprehended while in possession of the consignment. The narcotics were concealed in a specially designed secret compartment within the truck they used for transportation. This truck, along with the concealed consignment, has now been seized as evidence.

An FIR has been registered against the accused persons in Chamarajpet police station and booked under Column 20 (B) (2) of the NDPS Act.