Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao tests negative for coronavirus

The police commissioner had been the primary contact of one of his staff members who tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao is back on duty. The IPS officer tweeted on Tuesday morning that the results from his COVID-19 swab test are out and that he has tested negative. He had quarantined himself after his driver tested positive for coronavirus.

Bhaskar Rao tweeted from his personal Twitter account, saying, “Thanks for all your blessings and good wishes!! Tested Negative!! Relieved, back to work ...”

The Bengaluru police chief had earlier said that he was getting himself tested for coronavirus after his personal driver tested positive for the virus and thus had to go into quarantine till he got his test results. Rao had also stated that he had been tested multiple times before in the past three months and had tested negative.

In a tweet dated July 17, he said, “My driver is tested Corona positive, I have home quarantined myself for 4 days and will get myself tested again on Monday for the (5) fifth time since 3 months. I had to be in numerous inadvertent interactions with positive cases. Seek your good wishes, am not yet positive !! (sic)”

The police commissioner received several messages on social media wishing him good health.

Following reports of several police officials testing positive for coronavirus, the Bengaluru police have taken several measures to keep their officers safe from the virus. People are now being asked to file complaints in a booth outside the police station.

So far, 284 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru, according to reports. A Bangalore Mirror report from July 4 has pegged the total at 269, while a Hindustan Times article on July 9 reported that 15 more have tested positive. This takes the total to 284 police officials who have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in the city so far.