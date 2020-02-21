Bengaluru police rescue two women from alleged sex racket in OYO service apt

Police said two women have been rescued.

news Crime

The Crime Branch of Bengaluru police on Thursday busted an alleged sex racket allegedly operating from an OYO service apartment, a police officer said.

"A sex racket was being run from the Kings Suites service apartment tied up with OYO. We have raided the place and arrested two persons and rescued two women," Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of POlice (DCP) Kuldeep Jain told IANS.

Jain said the rescued women have been shifted to a care home in the city.

Though the police were looking to rescue four women, only two were found while the other two are missing..

The two persons, Sudeep and Sanjay aged around 30 years, have been arrested, Jain said.

Both Sudeep and Sanjay do not hail from Karnataka. One of them is from Delhi.

"We have arrested them under IPC (Indian Penal Code) Section 370 for immoral trafficking. A local court has remanded the duo to judicial custody," said Jain.

The Crime Branch has seized and locked the service apartment.

Considering that a similar case surfaced involving the hospitality startup earlier in another part of the city, Jain is planning to summon OYO officials next week.

"One month back, we had raided a place in Banaswadi with OYO branding. We are also summoning them for investigation and looking forward how to tackle such cases," said Jain.

Reacting to the development, an OYO spokesperson, said. "We have initiated an inquiry into the matter at our end. At OYO Hotels and Homes, the safety and security of our guests is of utmost importance. We stand ready to support the law enforcement authorities in their investigation."

This case comes closely after police had arrested a 35-year-old spa manager in an upscale neighbourhood in the city under similar charges on Wednesday. In that time, police had six women who were between 18-20 years of age were rescued as they were allegedly forced to do sex work.