Bengaluru police bust MDMA manufacturing unit, seize drugs worth Rs 2 crore

The Bengaluru police arrested a Nigerian national, who reportedly hid the drugs in shoes and transported them across India and even to other countries.

news Crime

The Karnataka Police raided a narcotics factory in Bengaluru and seized four kilograms of MDMA crystals, a synthetic drug, worth Rs 2 crore on Thursday, September 16. A Nigerian national was taken into custody over the matter. The police investigation also revealed a well-established network to suly the drugs operating in the city

The MDMA crystals produced here were placed inside shoes and sold in Bengaluru as well as other parts of Bengaluru, police said. The accused also sent them to New Zealand and other countries via courier, according to IANS.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner for Crime, claimed that the City Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics wing sleuths succeeded in detecting a narcotics drug manufacturing unit for the first time. "So far only drug users and drug peddlers have been arrested. The officers this time have detected a unit from where the drugs were manufactured and sent to foreign countries," he said.

The Nigerian national rented out a house in Chamundi Layout in the Electronics City Phase One area to manufacture MDMA crystals, police told IANS. The accused, with the help of his associates, sold them to customers in Bengaluru, other states and even to customers in foreign countries, according to IANS.

Acting on a tip-off, the CCB officersâ€™ special team conducted the raid on the residence-turned-drug factory and seized Rs 2 crore worth MDMA crystals and dangerous chemicals such as acetone, hypo phosphorous acid, iodine resublimed 99%, plain acid and sodium hydroxide.

The police have also seized the materials used in the manufacture of these substances, including the shoes used to transport the crystals. The accused has reportedly told the police that he procured raw materials needed for making the crystals from chemical stores in Bengaluru. He also revealed that a well-networked gang operated the drugs business, according to IANS reported. Investigations are underway to nab the other accused.