Bengaluru police bust an interstate drug racket, seize 204 kgs of marijuana

The Central Crime Branch sleuths said that the trio was involved in distribution of marijuana across the state.

news Crime

In the early hours of Thursday, the Bengaluru police busted an inter-state ring of drug peddlers and seized 204 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 1 crore. The Central Crime Branch sleuths arrested three men -- Samir alias Abdul Baari (37), a resident of Mysuru, Kaiser Pasha alias Zakir (41), also a resident of Mysuru and Ismail alias Sharif (38), a resident of Chikkaballapura in connection with the case.

Based on a tip off, the sleuths apprehended the trio on Thursday and upon investigation it was revealed that Samir used to transport marijuana from a nondescript village in Andhra Pradesh named Tuni. The marijuana was loaded in trucks and transported to various states from this village.

Large haul of drugs seized by CCB Anti Narcotics Wing.. 3 drug peddlers arrested..204 kgs of Cannabis(Ganja) seized.. accused supplied drugs in Blore, Ramnagar, Mysore, Chikkaballapur..further investigation on.. @CPBlr pic.twitter.com/XwBUVxCGJ3 August 27, 2020

The trucks would arrive in Devanahalli and the sacks of marijuana were unloaded into smaller cars, which were then transported to different parts of the state. “They transported the marijuana via cars to various parts of the state including Mysuru, Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru and Mangaluru,” the CCB said.

In addition, the CCB said that the trio were allegedly involved in transporting marijuana to Tamil Nadu and Kerala too. In the early hours of Thursday the CCB allegedly caught the trio while they were unloading the sacks from the truck into an Indica car. The 204 kgs of marijuana has been seized also with the truck, the car and three mobile phones.

“We have registered a case against the trio at the Devanahalli Police Stations under relevant sections of the IPC and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,” the CCB said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau issued a statement that actors and musicians from Karnataka were under its scanner for allegedly buying MDMA or ecstasy. On August 21, the Bengaluru Zonal Unit of the NCB seized 145 MDMA pills, commonly known as ecstasy, and Rs 2,20,500 from Royal Suites Hotel Apartment. The team also seized 96 pills of MDMA and 180 LSD blots from Nikoo Homes in Bengaluru. The primary supplier was then apprehended from Doddagubbi, where 270 MDMA pills were seized. The NCB’ statement on Wednesday comes in the wake of these arrests.