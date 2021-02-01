Bengaluru police bust drug racket, seize MDMA crystals worth Rs 75 lakh

The team of police personnel arrested four people, including two Nigerian nationals for allegedly peddling drugs in the city.

news Crime

Karnataka’s anti-narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday unearthed a drug racket in Bengaluru’s Ramamurthy Nagar. The team of police personnel arrested four people, including two Nigerian nationals for allegedly peddling drugs in the city. They reportedly recovered MDMA crystals valued at Rs 75 lakhs from the four accused.

Identified as Ndikata Albert Jr., 43, from Nigeria, and Helson Henry Koppi, 34, Junaid, 32 and Shakeer, 35, from Kannur in Kerala, the four were allegedly procuring the drugs from Mumbai, said Police Inspector R Virupakshaswamy.

“We received a tip-off on the night of January 29. After meticulously planning the details, we conducted a raid and seized 600 grams of brown MDMA crystals and 400 grams of white MDMA crystals from the four peddlers. We also have seized their phones and a two-wheeler from them. The Nigerian nationals were refusing to furnish their passport,” added the inspector.

The police later discovered that Albert and Henry had arrived in India on business visas and had overstayed the visa.

The inspector also revealed, “These peddlers were not only supplying the drugs to students of medical and engineering colleges in the city but also were sending these drugs to Kerala. Theirs is not a small syndicate, we are certain. We are still inspecting the case. The duo [Junaid and Shakeer] had bought 100 grams drugs from the Nigerian nationals earlier and later befriended them.”

However, the cases of drug rackets being busted is not uncommon in Bengaluru. Over the past few years, the city police have been continually busting these rackets yet there are a hundred more operating right under their noses.

When quizzed as to why the police have been struggling to combat the supply of drugs within the city, Virupakshaswamy said that they are trying their best to crack down on the drug suppliers in the city. While the Assistant Commissioner of Police (CCB) Gautham KC said that they have been coordinating with the Narcotics Control Bureau and other government departments to track any consignment apart from cracking down on the peddlers in the city.

“So far we have arrested 70 drug peddlers in the city and we have proactively tried to curb the supply of drugs. We are trying to eradicate the syndicate from its root. If we receive cooperation from people of Bengaluru, we’ll be able to get rid of the drug syndicate,” he added.