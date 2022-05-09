Bengaluru police arrest six for hoarding petrol bombs, lethal weapons

The six people belonging to two different gangs were planning to attack each other and create social unrest, the police added.

Six people belonging to two different gangs were arrested in Bengaluru and petrol bombs, a country pistol and sharp-edged weapons were seized from them, police said. The gangs were planning to attack each other and create social unrest, the police added. Those arrested have been identified as Mohammed Azeemuddin, Syed Hussain, Syed Sikandar, Syed Asgar, Fayazulla and Munawar, police said.

During police interrogation, it came to light that Azeemuddin had evicted Fayazulla from his house and the latter wanted to take revenge for it. Azeemuddin and Fayazulla are notorious criminals and are part of different gangs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Bheema Shankar Guled said the development has nothing to do with the ongoing loudspeaker issue. He also clarified that the petrol bombs were stored not to attack the Hindu leaders or devotees and that here was no role of any organisation behind the incident.

The accused had purchased 19 beer bottles and filled 10 bottles with petrol, Guled said. Fayazulla has eight cases, including murder charges, idol theft and a case under the Arms Act against him. Further investigation is on.

With the row over allowing mosques to play the â€˜azaanâ€™ on loudspeakers intensifying in Karnataka, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has warned that strict action will be taken against those violating established norms on noise pollution.

The minister's remarks come after right-wing organisation Sri Ram Sene, headed by Pramod Muthalik, played Hanuman Chalisa and other Hindu devotional songs at temples at 5 am. This was done as a form of protest against the azaan being played by mosques on loudspeakers before 6 am.

In reference to Sri Rama Sene's campaign, the minister said that the state would â€œnot hesitate to resort to harsh measures" against those who take the law into their own hands.

