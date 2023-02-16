Bengaluru police arrest 35-yr-old man for school teacher’s murder

The accused, identified as Nadeem Pasha, was a friend of the victim's sister and was found in Mysuru after the murder.

news Crime

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 15, for the murder of a 34-year-old teacher in her home. He was absconding after the murder on February 13, and the police had traced him to Mysuru the following day. The accused has been identified as Nadeem Pasha, a resident of Mandya. He was working as a driver and later switched jobs to become a mechanic.

Kausar Mubeena, a teacher at a private school near Lalbagh, was found dead in her house near Nanjappa Circle on Monday. According to the Times of India, she and Nadeem's sister were friends and he had known Kausar for several years. Kausar had been divorced since 2021 and was living with her 14-year-old daughter. TOI reported that Nadeem was also divorced and would often visit Kauser's house, asking her to marry him. But she and her parental family refused his proposal.

The police told TOI that Nadeem had borrowed Rs 90,000 from Kausar and did not return it. When she had asked him for the money, he refused to repay her and they were arguing over it when he grabbed a knife and stabbed her, police said.

Reports said that Kausar's neighbours heard her cry for help and rushed to her house on Monday. When they entered her house, they found her multiple stab injuries and saw a man flee. Nadeem had stabbed her three times and she was found by her neighbours. The police had initially suspected her former husband Wasim Pasha because her relatives were also suspicious of him.