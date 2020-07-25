Bengaluru now has 10978 containment zones, up by 746 in a day

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reported 10,978 active containment zones in Bengaluru on Friday. The number of containment zones in the city shot up by 746 in one day after the city reported 10,232 active containment zones on Thursday.

The most number of containment zones are in Bengaluru South followed by Bengaluru East, Bengaluru West, Bommanahalli, RR Nagara, Mahadevpura, Yelahanka, and Dasarahalli zones.

The Karnataka Health Department reported 2,267 new COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru on Friday taking the total active cases past 30,000. It is now 30,561.

Bengaluru West reported the highest number of cases on Friday accounting for 21% of the cases followed by Bengaluru South (20%), Bommanahalli (12%), and Mahadevapura (10%).

In the last ten days, Bengaluru South accounted for 25% of the cases while Bengaluru East and Bengaluru West accounted for 24% and 20% of the cases respectively.

A total of 47 wards in the city have more than 100 cases while 73 other wards have more than 60 cases.

The BBMP faced flak this week for using tin sheets to seal doors and gates of houses with COVID-19 patients. However, after a resident of Domlur Layout in the city reported one such incident on social media, the civic body clarified that it was not the standard operating procedure to seal doors and gates. Since then, BBMP officials have taken down tin sheets in houses in Domlur Layout and other areas in central Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, 90 new police recruits at a police training school in the city tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

"When a trainee tested positive recently, a random test was conducted on all other 391 trainees at the school and 90 of them turned positive for the infection. They have been admitted in different state-run designated hospitals across the city for treatment," Karnataka police training school Superintendent of Police Manjunath Shukla said.

Karnataka reported 5,007 new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the state total to 85,860 cases till date.