Bengaluru-Mysuru highway waterlogged again amid heavy rains

Traffic on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was diverted as the Badanur lake breached its bund near Mandya, resulting in flooding.

Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on Saturday, October 15 leading to inundation and traffic congestion in many areas of the city. After Badanur lake breached its bund, water entered the road near Mandya, flooding the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. Several residential neighbourhoods in Bengaluru were also affected by the rain. After the police blocked Suranjan Das Road near HAL Main Gate because of a sizeable pothole, severe traffic congestion was observed in Marathahalli and the surrounding areas.

Traffic on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was diverted, and commuters from Bengaluru were instructed to take the Bengaluru-Nagamangala-Pandavapura-Srirangapatna-Mysuru road. Buses were also rerouted by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation through Malavalli. The buses, however, took more than five hours to cover the distance between Mysuru and Bengaluru.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) measured this year's rainfall at 166 cm at its Bengaluru city observatory till Saturday morning. An additional 4.6 cm of rain was recorded by 8.30 pm the same day, bringing the total rainfall this year to 170.6 cm, according to Deccan Herald. The observatory had last measured a total record rainfall of 170 cm in 2017.

As IMD has issued a yellow warning for Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts until 8.30 am on October 17, the city is expected to receive more rainfall. The IMD has also issued a yellow warning for other parts of Karnataka until October 17. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts from October 17 to October 18. The IMD said that over the next few days, Bengaluru will see cloudy skies, with a few spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur.

