Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway toll hiked by 22% just days after inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway just 19 days ago, on March 12.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a 22% hike in toll prices for the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, effective from April 1. The toll for a single journey for cars is now Rs 165, while a round trip will cost Rs 250. NHAI officials have stated that toll prices are revised annually taking inflation into account, and this hike is not exclusive to the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway but is implemented on other roads as well.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, aims to reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from three hours to approximately 75 minutes. The expressway is being built at Rs 8,408 crore in two phases, with 52 kilometers being greenfield consisting of five bypasses that will reduce traffic congestion in neighboring towns.

Presently, the toll amount is being collected at the Sheshagirihalli toll plaza for the first stretch of the expressway from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in the Mandya district. Cars, jeeps, and vans are currently charged Rs 135 for a single journey, and Rs 205 for round-trips.

The hiked toll fee is effective from April 1. In the 128.850-km section of NH-63 Hubballi to Hospet (Nalwadi toll plaza) and NH-48 from Chitradurga to Davangere (Hebbalu toll plaza) , the toll fee for cars has been increased to Rs 125, while the fee at the Hubballi-Hospet section (Halligudi toll plaza) is Rs 105.

