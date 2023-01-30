Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Srirangapatna bypass opens for traffic

This comes three days after the opening of Mandya bypass on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

The seven-km-long stretch of Srirangapatna bypass road on the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway has been completed, authorities have announced. This comes three days after the opening of Mandya bypass on the expressway and marks the completion of all the greenfield sections of the 10-lane expressway, according to a report in The Hindu.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha had earlier tweeted a video that declared the status of the Srirangapatna bypass as completed. Now, the Mandya district police control room has confirmed that traffic has started plying on the bypass.

The authorities had earlier already opened the 7 km-long greenfield section that bypasses Bidadi, 22 km that bypassed Ramanagaram and Channapatna, and the 7 km that bypassed Maddur, the report states. On January 25, the 10-km-long Mandya bypass was thrown open to the public.

With the new expressway, the travel time between the two cities is expected to come down from three hours to around 90 minutes. The 119-km-long expressway starts near the NICE road on the outskirts of Bengaluru and ends at the Outer Ring Road in Mysuru.

The access-controlled expressway on National Highway 275, has been taken up by Dilip Buildcon at a cost of more than Rs 8,000 crore. The expressway features 19 major bridges, 44 minor bridges, four rail over-bridges, and around 50 underpasses. While the expressway was supposed to be completed in 2022, several delays have frustrated those who face a difficult commute due to the under-construction road.

