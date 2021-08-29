Bengaluru Metro's purple line extension to be open for all from August 30

The stretch has been completed three years after the initial deadline in 2017.

news Transport

The new extension of the purple line of Bengaluru Metro was inaugurated by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Under Phase II of the Metro, 7.5 km of the purple line with six stationsâ€”Nayanadahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattangere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeriâ€”have been added. The stretch had faced a series of delays and had missed its completion deadline earlier. The project started in 2016 and was originally scheduled to be completed by 2017.

The purple line previously operated from Baiyappanahalli to the Mysuru Road Metro station. The entire purple line which runs from east to west now covers 25.6 km with 23 stations. The travel from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri would cost the passenger Rs 56 and the travel time would be around 52 minutes. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in a press statement said that the stretch would further be extended to Challaghatta from Kengeri and the project will be complete by March 2022

The inauguration was done by flagging off a train at the Nayandahalli metro station and lighting a lamp at the Kengeri Bus Terminal Metro station.

The BMRCL in the press statement claimed to have made several amenities at the new stations which include bus bays, pickup and drop area for taxi and autos in the newly created service roads. Additionally, the BMRCL has created parking facilities at the Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnanabharathi and a multistoried parking with two levels at Kengeri Bus Terminal Metro Station.

The press statement further stated that the public can now use the stations for crossing the roads through unpaid areas. Also, BMRCL has said that the stations will be fitted with rooftop solar panels by March 2022 which they say will generate a total of 1.5 Megawatts of electricity.

The BMRCL says it has created systems for integrating multiple modes of transport by creating service lanes on both sides of the six stations to co-locate bus stands and provide space for auto rickshaws and taxis. Additionally, the BMRCL has created a foot over bridge to connect the metro station with the Kengeri Bus Terminal, direct elevated access to the railway station at Jnanabharathi metro station. The statement added that a 2.5-meter-wide footpath all along the new stretch is being developed to facilitate pedestrian movement.

The six new stations have been installed with the new Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System which the BMRCL says will be operational from October 2021. With the new system, the passengers will directly be able to purchase their tickets with their RuPay card or National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) that has been developed by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to provide common mobility across the country. This has been dubbed as â€˜One Nation One Card.â€™