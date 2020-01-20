Bengaluru metro worker falls to his death from construction site

A complaint has been filed against a private agency and BMRCL for not providing safety equipment or protective gear.

news Accident

A 34-year-old metro worker died after falling from a metro construction site in Bengaluru. According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday, January 16 at around 7.30 in the morning.

The man, identified as Narasimhamurthy, was a native of Challakere in Chitradurga district in Karnataka. He was working at the metro construction site near Kanakapura Main Road in Bayanapalya in Bengaluru when the incident occurred. According to reports, Narasimhamurthy was working on a metro pillar when he slipped and fell 35 feet. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

The man’s father, Hanumanthappa, has filed a complaint with the Talagattapura police station against a private agency and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for not providing safety equipment or protective gear to his son.

Hanumanthappa reportedly stated that his son had returned to work just one week back after visiting the family. He received a call from his son’s co-worker of the news of his son’s tragic death.

This is not the first time that a metro worker has lost his life due to lack of safety measures. Earlier in November, a metro worker from Bengaluru’s Electronic City area died after a beam had collapsed at the construction site. The victim, S Kantha Senapati, hailed from Odisha. He and a few other workers were dismantling a structure using a pulley when one of the beams of the site gave way and collapsed.

At the time, an FIR was registered against BMRCL under section 304(A) of the IPC (causing death by negligence) at the Electronic City police station. The incident came a month after the BMRCL had stated that 22 people had been killed and four others injured as part of construction related accidents, since 2013.