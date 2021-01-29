Bengaluru Metro wants to resume full seating: What commuters have to say

BMRCL officials said that the move comes in light of easing restrictions on bus travel, as well as schools and colleges.

news Transport

The officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Metro Corporation Limited (BMRCL) have approached the Union government with a proposal seeking permission to remove seating limits on the metro rail, which they say will be beneficial in freeing space for the commuters. Meanwhile, the alternate seating rule or one-meter seating distance is being followed, as per the COVID-19 guidelines, to minimize the risk of coronavirus infection. According to officials, the proposal was sent to the Union government on January 28.

Yeshwanth Chavan, chief PRO of BMRCL, told TNM, “We have approached the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs because we are thinking of the commuters’ convenience. With the gradually increasing ridership, we want to be able to provide them with the safest and most comfortable commute.” He added that many have to stand during their commute, which has been contributing to an increase in crowding.

Chavan further reasoned that their move came in light of easing restrictions on other modes of transport like BMTC buses, and also limitations being eased in institutions like schools and colleges. “The metro is recording daily ridership of 1.4 lakh on weekdays,” Ajay Seth, Managing Director of BMRCL, told TOI.

“We also want to slowly open up like others are. The proposal has just been sent to the ministry and we have not received any confirmation from them yet. Once we do get a confirmation, we will also work on setting the standard operating protocols (SOPs). The ministry will also be recommending changes in SOPs if they approve the proposal. In spite of that, thermal checks and wearing a mask will be mandatory,” added Chavan.

He also mentioned that the reducing number of COVID-19 cases has also prompted them to make the decision to remove the seating limit. “We will hold meetings and briefly discuss how we can minimize the risk of getting infected and tackle the fear of asymptomatic carriers. Most importantly, we will need public support. If the public in a disciplined fashion maintains hygiene, uses sanitiser and wears their masks, we will be able to run Namma Metro with full capacity,” he said.

Some commuters have expressed their concerns over the removal of the seating limit. A graphic designer by profession, Shyam travels regularly by metro. When questioned if he will still travel without seating limits, he said, “I wouldn’t consider travelling in the metro if the seating limit is not there. But many in the city who find travelling by metro convenient still would consider travelling. It also depends on the frequency of the trains. If they increase the frequency with existing SOPs, the issue of crowding can be solved to an extent, but [removing the seating limit] is inevitable.” He further added that the timings also matter and that as a commuter, one would avoid entering already crowded trains, over the fear of infection.

Another commuter Anoop, however, feels differently. "It is a welcome move given the increase in people, and if someone is not comfortable with sitting in close proximity then they can choose to stand. The [train] frequency should ideally increase now that extension lines are also in operation. But the bigger issue is people not following the SOPs and wearing masks incorrectly during the travel. When the train comes to the station, the guards used to shout from outside but no security staff travels inside. They should get some regular travellers to volunteer," he said.