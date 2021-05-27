Bengaluru Metro visit: Action sought against CM Yediyurappa for violating COVID norms

Photographs from the visit show CM Yediyurappa and ministers crowded together and travelling in close proximity with Bengaluru Metro staff members while inspecting the phase 2 works.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Days after the Karnataka High Court pulled up the state government over lockdown violations by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappaâ€™s son BY Vijayendra during his visit to a temple in Mysuru district, one of the petitioners involved in the case wrote to authorities pointing out further violation of COVID-19 guidelines by the CM himself, while inspecting Bengaluru metro phase 2 works. Photographs from the visit show the CM, as well as several ministers and officials, crowded together inside the metro, and travelling in close proximity with Bengaluru Metro staff members as well. In a letter to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and Karnataka state police authorities, Bengaluru-based advocate Geetha Misra pointed to violations of COVID-19 guidelines and lack of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour seen in photographs from the inspection visit, and called for action against the violators.

Apart from CM Yediyurappa, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Housing Minister V Somanna were also present during the inspection, along with BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and BMRCL (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited) Managing Director Rakesh Singh. In her letter, Geetha Misra questioned why legislators were not being booked under Disaster Management Act or Epidemic Diseases Act for their violations, while the lockdown was being strictly enforced on common citizens.

The letter also noted that the inspection violating COVID-19 appropriate behaviour has come at a time when the public does not have access to public transportation (including Bangalore Metro), which are only allowed for emergencies or for the movement of those employed in essential services. It also pointed out that the BMRCLâ€™s guidelines for travelling in the metro require appropriate distancing between travellers.

Earlier on May 20, the Karnataka High Court questioned the state government over the VIP treatment given to the Chief Ministerâ€™s son BY Vijayendra, during his visit to a temple in Mysuru districtâ€™s Nanjangud on May 18, violating lockdown rules. The High Court bench had asked if the police should file an FIR (first information report) under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 for his violations, as he had travelled from Bengaluru along with his wife to visit the temple. In the latest hearing on May 25, the court once again sought a response from the state government on the matter.

Honâ€™ble @CMofKarnataka Sri @BSYBJP has Inspected the Bengaluru #Metro's Phase-2 Purple Line between Mysore Road and Kengeri. The 7.53 km Reach-2 will further enhance connectivity in the city. #BMRCL MD Sri Rakesh Singh was present in the inspection pic.twitter.com/u6JbUIMMPD â€” shankar (@PRO_Shankar) May 25, 2021

Also read:

Karnataka HC takes exception to CMâ€™s son violating lockdown by visiting temple in Mysuru

Karnataka frames news discharge policy to curb black fungus cases