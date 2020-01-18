Bengaluru metro timings extended for India-Australia ODI on Sunday

BMRCL will also be issuing paper tickets at Rs 50 each to travel between Cubbon Park station and any other metro station along Green and Purple Lines.

news Transport

Bengaluru Metro train services will be extended in view of the One Day International cricket match between India and Australia, slated to be held on Sunday at the city’s Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited officials said that the train services would be available beyond the match timings.

The last train towards Baiyappanahalli will take off from Cubbon Park at 12.06 am and the last train from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road will leave at Cubbon Park at 11.50 pm for trains plying along the Purple Line.

The Green Line train timings have also been extended. The last connecting trains along Green Line will leave Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (interchange station) at 12 am. “This is to facilitate interchange for the last train from Cubbon Park to facilitate travel towards Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli stations along Green Line,” BMRCL said in a statement.

Since a large number of commuters are expected to use metro services, especially at Cubbon Park station immediately after the match, BMRCL will be issuing paper tickets at the cost of Rs 50 each to travel between Cubbon Park station and any other metro station along Green and Purple Lines.

“This is for the benefit of public and swift crowd clearance. Commuters can purchase paper tickets before the match at any metro station between 9 am and 1 pm on January 19. Paper tickets will be available at the Cubbon Park metro Station up to 11.45 pm,” BMRCL’s statement says.

Paper tickets will be valid for a single journey from Cubbon Park Metro Station to any metro station. “Travelling public shall be required to produce the Paper Tickets for entry at Cubbon Park Metro Station and submit the same at the destination station. However, the onward journey from any station to Cubbon Park Metro station shall be by means of tokens and smart cards at normal fares. For the journey by smart cards, normal discounted fare will be applicable,” a BMRCL official said.