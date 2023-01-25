Bengaluru metro services on Purple Line to be temporarily suspended: Details

The metro trains between Mysuru Road and Kengeri will be suspended due to the commissioning work undertaken to extend the Kengeri line to Challaghatta.

news Bengaluru news

Bengaluru metro train services between Mysuru Road and Kengeri stations will be temporarily suspended for a few days, the The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said on Tuesday, January 25. The services between these stations on the Purple Line will be suspended from January 27 to January 30, as a result of commissioning work undertaken to extend the Kengeri line to Challaghatta. The train services will only be available between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road on the aforementioned days. The services will resume on January 31 at 5 am.

The press release by the BMRCL said that there will be no change in the train services available on the Green Line, from Nagasandra to Silk Institute metro stations. The BMRCL asked the public to cooperate with them to ensure the fast completion of commissioning works to extend the metro line.

Meanwhile, the BMRCL said that the metro will introduce return-journey paper tickets from Lalbagh on January 26 in light of the flower show. The cost of the tickets from the Lalbagh metro station to any station will cost only Rs 30 on Republic Day from 10 am to 8 pm. The paper ticket will be valid for the day of purchase only, and will be available for purchase on January 26 at all metro stations from 8 am to 6 pm. The release further stated that the tickets need to be produced at the entry at AFC gates at the Lalbagh metro station and submitted at the destination station as well.