Bengaluru Metro services on Purple Line to be affected on April 23: Details

The disruption is due to civil maintenance works between the Indiranagar and Swami Vivekananda metro stations, the BMRCL said.

Namma Metro services in Bengaluru along the Purple Line (from Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli) will be briefly disrupted on Saturday night, April 23. In a press statement, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) said that services will be affected due to civil works between the Indiranagar and Swami Vivekananda stops. As a result, from 9.30 pm onwards, trains will run only between Kengeri and MG Road on the Purple Line.

“To facilitate this work, there will be curtailment of metro train services on the Purple Line from 23.04.2022 (Saturday) from 9.30 pm onwards, between Baiyappanahalli station,” the press release says. “Accordingly, the last through train from Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli will be at 20.30 hrs from Kengeri, and the last through train from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri will be at 20.30 hrs from Baiyappanahalli,” the BMRCL statement says.

It adds, “Further, for connecting the Green Line trains at Kempegowda metro station to Baiyappanahalli will be leaving at 21.00 hrs from Kempegowda station.” Services will only be disrupted on Saturday night, as the trains will function normally from 7 am on Sunday on the entire Purple Line. The Green Line will not be affected at all on Saturday.

Earlier in March, BMRCL had undertaken similar civil maintenance works between the Indiranagar and Swami Vivekananda metro station as well. Services were affected on March 26, which was also a Saturday night.

