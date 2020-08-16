Bengaluru Metro’s Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura line to be completed by Nov 1: Reports

The metro line has already been delayed by over two years and additionally now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The much delayed Yelachenahalli – Anjanapura (Green Line) project of the Bengaluru Metro, which was supposed to be completed in 2018, has a new deadline: November 1, 2020. As per a report by the Times of India, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited(BMRCL) MD Ajay Seth has said that the first 6.4 km elevated section of the phase 2 of Namma Metro will be commissioned on November 1, which is also the state formation day-Karnataka Rajyotsava.

Around 87 per cent of the work has been completed on the line. The metro line was supposed to be completed by 2018 and has already been delayed by over two years. The earlier deadline was August 2020, but this too was further delayed due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, where construction activities had been stopped.

TNM had earlier reported that the pre-COVID-19 deadline for the project was August 2020 and officials were hoping to inaugurate the line on Independence Day. The delay earlier was due to the BMRCL’s plan to use a part of the forest land to set up a depot, which had triggered protests and objections by environmentalists. Later, the BMRCL acquired private land for the same.

The Yelachenahalli – Anjanapura line will have five stops: Anjanapura Road Cross, Krishnaleela Park (ISKON), Vajarahalli, Talaghattapura and Anjanapura Township. Officials told TOI that a trial run of trains is expected to begin by August 20.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Saturday, expressed hope that the Rs 30,695 crore Metro phase 2 project in the city will be completed by 2024. He added that his government was taking measures to reboot "social and organic facilities" here to improve the basic infrastructure.

He also said some "people-friendly plans" are being drawn up in about 110 acres of land near Byappanahalli Metro station, that includes growing plants with a wide variety of species with organic diversity.

"We have accelerated the implementation of the suburban rail network for Bangalore, which is a global investment destination," Yediyurappa said.

In his speech during the 74th Independence Day celebrations here, he said, "we will take up Phase II of Bangalore Metro at a cost of Rs 30,695 crore and we hope to complete the project by June 2024."

Noting that some 110 acres of land that belongs to NGEF near the Byappanahalli Metro station has been identified and “We are designing people-friendly plans here”, Yediyurappa said in this plot, “We will grow plants with a wide variety of species with organic diversity.”

The plans also include setting up of a food court, traditional cottage industry, fun park for children and provide space for handloom exhibition and sale, he said.

Yediyurappa said the government has a plan to create greenery on either side of the 400 km primary canals, besides carving out bicycle and pedestrian trails next to the bund.

With PTI inputs