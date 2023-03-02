Bengaluru metroâ€™s Whitefield-KR Puram line receives safety clearance

The Namma Metro line between Whitefield and KR Puram is a vital corridor, expected to serve the cityâ€™s eastern suburbs which often witness heavy traffic congestion.

news News

In a major development for Bengaluru metro, the Whitefield-KR Puram Namma Metro line has received clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced on Tuesday, February 28 that it had received the much-awaited clearance after the final round of safety inspections on the 13.71-km stretch.

The Namma Metro line between Whitefield and KR Puram is a vital corridor, expected to serve the cityâ€™s eastern suburbs notorious for traffic congestion. The 12 metro stations on the line are still undergoing some work, which the BMRCL expects to complete in time for commercial operations. The exact date for the commencement of commercial operations has not been finalised yet.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will run feeder bus services to connect the 12 metro stations with the surrounding areas, including unserved areas.