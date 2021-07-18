Bengaluru Metro Rail ordered to plant 4000 trees along Nagavara-Gottigere line

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had proposed to axe more than 2,000 trees to pave the way for the Nagavara-Gottigere metro line.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) proposed to cut over 2,000 trees, in a phased manner, to pave the way for the Nagavara-Gottigere metro line. However, the Karnataka High Court has taken exception to the move and directed BMRCL to plant twice the number of trees it wanted to cut. On Thursday, July 15, the High Court directed BMRCL to plant 4,000 trees or saplings as compensatory afforestation. The Nagavara-Gottigere line (Pink Line) is part of the Phase 2 construction of the metro line, which will run through the heart of the city. It will ensure complete metro connectivity to the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru when it is complete

When the project was first proposed in 2017, BMRCL wanted to axe nearly 650 trees. However, reports suggested that the project was stalled due to environmental concerns. According to the regulations, if more than 50 trees have to be axed, under provisions of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, officials have to hold a public consultation. However, it was carried out without any public consultation. By 2019, 385 trees were cut for this line

According to reports, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the felling of trees for the proposed metro line when it issued its directions. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the bench directed the BMRCL to nurture the trees and report to the court on action taken over the matter.

The report also quoted senior advocate Uday Holla, who appeared for BMRCL, saying that they had also agreed to plant 3,500 trees as per directions of the tree officer of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Forest Department. The court had ordered the BMRCL and tree officer to plant trees that will be suitable to the region, the report mentioned.

The court has ordered soil testing in the area, noting that it will help in achieving the full growth of the trees. The Bench has directed the tree officer to submit a report on the same within two weeks. The Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban District, has been directed to assist the tree officer, said a report by The New Indian Express. The court directed the officials to specify the number of trees to be planted, including banyan trees and bougainvillaea trees. The court observed that it was the officialsâ€™ duty to propose the category of trees and saplings to be planted. The DCF was further instructed to oversee the survival of trees.