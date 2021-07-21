Bengaluru metro operating hours extended to 9 pm

Earlier, the Bengaluru Metro was operational from 7 am to 8 pm owing to a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had announced that the working hours of the metro train services in the city were extended to 9 pm from July 19. This, after the Karnataka government eased the lockdown restrictions and the night curfew timings was revised to 10 pm to 5 am from Monday. The BMRCL announced that the operations of Namma Metro are from 7 am to 9 pm.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), said that Bengaluruâ€™s bus service corporation would function till the time transportation is allowed, which is 10 pm. Since the lockdown restrictions were eased, according to an official of BMTC, the bus service is functional from 5.30 in the morning every day.

The official, however, said that the BMTC would decide on the number of buses that would run depending on the demand. Currently, there are over 4500 buses that are operational and the ridership is around 14-15 lakh each day according to the official. In view of COVID-19, passengers can opt to use the QR code-based digital ticketing to avoid the use of cash in BMTC buses.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa chaired a meeting on Sunday after which several relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions were announced, which came into effect from Monday. The meeting saw several bureaucrats and ministers in attendance.

The relaxations allowed cinema halls and movie theatres to operate at 50% occupancy. Further, students of degree and post-graduation courses could start physically attending classes in their institutions from July 26. However, this will be optional. But, if the teachers or students wish to attend they should have compulsorily received at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.