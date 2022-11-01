Bengaluru metro now lets you buy tickets on WhatsApp, hereâ€™s how

To celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation has announced a slew of new user-friendly features.

news Bengaluru News

To celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava, or Karnataka Formation Day on Tuesday, November 1, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has announced a slew of new user-friendly features. Now, commuters will be able to travel without carrying tokens or smartcards, using a QR code on their phones. Customers can buy a single-journey QR code ticket either on the Namma Metro app or through WhatsApp.

Commuters can message the number +91 8105556677 on WhatsApp and start the chat by saying â€˜hiâ€™. Tickets can be purchased by selecting the station of entry and the destination station. The chatbot also has a host of other options, including an option to converse in English or Kannada, recharging of smartcards, and the option of payment through WhatsApp UPI. Further, it can provide information about the closest metro station to a personâ€™s current location, metro train timings at various stations, and the cost of travelling between two particular stations.

The QR code tickets are valid till the end of the serviceable day, BMRCL said in a press release. However, if not used by the end of the day, the ticket can be cancelled and the money will be refunded. The mobile tickets are being offered at a 5% discount, it added.

#Bengaluru metro introduces WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service for metro commuters. WhatsApp based ticketing service is available in English and Kannada.



Here is full details pic.twitter.com/0v1gMvYHIX October 31, 2022

On October 21, Bengaluruâ€™s Namma Metro started its trial run from Whitefield to ITPL. The stretch is part of the Purple line, currently operational between Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli. A six-car train was operated along the route to check for structural obstructions. The signalling system along the route too will be tested. The Purple line will connect Mysore Road in the west to Whitefield in the east once it is fully operational, making commuting for Bengaluru's IT workers and others easier.