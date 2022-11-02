Bengaluru metro: Nearly 2000 people buy QR code tickets on first day of rollout

A majority of the 2,000 people availed the QR code tickets through the BMRCL WhatsApp chatbot, officials said.

Almost 2,000 people bought QR code tickets to use the Bengaluru metro via WhatsApp and the Namma Metro app on Tuesday, November 1. This was the first day that the QR-based tickets were rolled out to the public. Speaking to Times of India, AS Shankar, the executive director (operations and maintenance), of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) said that 1417 passengers used QR-code tickets till 6.30 pm and the number would touch 2000 by 11 pm. The number shot up to 1699 by 8.45 pm, according to Deccan Herald. He added that more than 65% of the people who availed tickets this way used the BMRCL WhatsApp chatbot, Bhagya, while the remaining passengers used the Namma Metro app. Shankar also added that there were no major glitches on the first day and intensive testing had been conducted for over a week.

To avail QR-code tickets, passengers can message â€˜hiâ€™ on WhatsApp to the phone number +91 8105556677. Tickets can be purchased by picking the station of entry and the destination station. The chatbot comes with a range of features, including an option to choose between English or Kannada, recharging smartcards, and payment through WhatsApp UPI. Apart from that, it can also provide information on the closest metro station to a person, the train timings at various stations and the cost of travelling between two particular stations.

In a press release, BMRCL said that the QR code tickets can be used till the end of the serviceable day. However, if they are not used by the end of the day, the ticket can be cancelled and the money will be refunded. In order to encourage more people to use QR code tickets, they are being offered at a 5% discount, the press release added.

On October 21, Bengaluru Metro started a trial run between Whitefield and ITPL. This stretch will be a part of the Purple line, which is currently the route between Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli. A six-car train was operated along the route to check for structural obstructions. Once it is fully operational, the Purple line will connect Mysore Road and Whitefield, making commuting easy for employees in the IT industry, among others.