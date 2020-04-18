Bengaluru metro invites tenders for new infrastructure to use common mobility cards

Common mobility cards allow commuters to use one card to pay for multiple modes of transportation across the city.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) is gearing up to provide infrastructure that allows the use of common mobility cards to commuters in both Phases 1 and 2 by the end of the year. Although metro services have been suspended in the wake of the lockdown, BMRCL has invited tenders for acquiring open-loop National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for Phases 1 and 2, Deccan Herald reported.

The tender has been called for both phases except for the Gottigere-Nagawara line. BMRCL has also planned to upgrade its automatic fare collection (AFC) system at the existing stations along the Purple and Green Lines, an official with BMRCL said.

This National Common Mobility Card allows commuters to use multiple modes of transport like Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses and the metro by using one card. Commuters will be able to pay parking fees and toll, and also purchase items at the retail outlets at metro stations and bus stops, The Hindu reported.

However, people will be able to use this card effectively only if all transport bodies in the city update their existing infrastructure. BMRCL was tasked with setting up the infrastructure and coordinating with BMTC to do the same. The AFC system was enabled in Phase 2 and not in Phase 1 as BMRCL had not provided the infrastructure at the metro stations when Phase 1 was constructed.

Phase 1 of the metro include the Purple and Green Lines. The Purple line is located between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road. The Green line starts from Yelachenahalli and goes up to Nagasandra. Phase 2 includes the Yellow Line (between RV Road and Bommasandra). This also includes the Pink Line between Gottigere and Nagawara, for which the tenders have not been called for yet. Phase 2 also includes extensions of the Purple Line between Mysuru Road and Challaghatta, and Baiyappanahalli and Whitefield; extensions of the Green Line including new stations between Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura, and Hesaraghatta cross to Madavar.

“The Phase 2 AFC system is currently under implementation. Since the existing AFC system in Phase 1 does not support the NCMC, the upgradation of Phase 1 AFC system has also been planned to be implemented by the BMRCL,” DH quoted the tender document.

In Phase 2, the works are to be completed in the Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura extension line, which the BMRCL expects to finish in the second quarter of this fiscal. Work on the Mysuru Road-Kengeri line is expected to be completed in three months once the construction begins again. “Tenders are expected to be awarded in July due to the existing lockdown conditions,” a BMRCL official said.



