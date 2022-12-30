Bengaluru metro introduces discounted tickets for large groups: Details

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) will offer discounted group tickets for large groups travelling together on the metro, with fares ranging from Rs 30 to Rs 35.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) will offer new discounted group ticket options for travellers from January 1. Hosts or organisers of family events, political rallies, and other groups will be able to purchase tickets for groups of up to 1,000 people at a discounted rate. The ticket fares will range from Rs 30 to Rs 35, depending on the number of people travelling and whether the purchaser is looking for multiple exits or entry options. Group tickets will be issued in the form of paper tickets and can be requested in writing at least seven days in advance.

Groups of 25 or more people travelling between two stations can already purchase group tickets at a 10% discount off the single journey fare. For groups of 100 to 1000 people, a discount of 15% off the token fare will be offered for groups entering and exiting at the same stations. For groups entering and exiting at different stations, a flat rate of Rs 35 will be charged. Large groups of over 1000 people will receive a discount of 20% off the token fare for groups entering and exiting at the same stations, or a flat rate of Rs 30 for groups entering and exiting at different stations.

BMRCL, in a statement, said that requests for medium and large group tickets must be submitted in writing at least seven days in advance of the planned travel date. “The request should include the time of travel, the number of commuters, the entry and exit stations, and the purpose of travel,” read the statement. Upon receiving the request, the BMRCL will issue an authority letter or group tickets indicating the details of the travel. Group ticket holders will be allowed to enter and exit stations through manual means, with authorised BMRCL officials counting the number of passengers.

