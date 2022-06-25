Bengaluru metro to halt services on Purple Line on June 28: Details

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has said that services on the Purple Line will be affected due to maintenance works.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is undertaking maintenance and repair works on a stretch of the Purple Line, and has stalled services temporarily over the past few weekends. This weekend as well, services will be halted between the MG Road and Trinity metro stations on Saturday, June 25. The stretch will be closed from 9.30 pm onwards, the BMRCL said.

For the maintenance works, metro services will be curtailed between the MG Road and Baiyappanahalli stations from 9.30 pm onwards. The last through train from Kengeri towards Baiyappanahalli will run at 8.40 pm, while the last train from Baiyappanahalli towards Kengeri will be at 9.30 pm. From Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station, the last train towards Baiyappanahalli will be at 9.10 pm, the BMRCL’s statement said.

It further added that trains from MG Road to kengeri will run normally, till 11 pm. The Green Line of the Bengaluru metro will be entirely unaffected and services will continue as usual. On Sunday, June 26, metro train services will resume as per normal from 7 am onwards, on the entire Purple Line, the statement said.

In a recent order, the BMRCL has said that commuters will be allowed to carry foldable cycles on the trains, as part of its green initiative. “The size of the foldable bicycle shall not exceed 60 CM X 45 CM X 25 CM in dimension and not exceeding 15 Kgs in weight. It will be subjected to a security check through the baggage scanner during entry” the BMRCL stated. Even though BMRCL has allowed the carriage of foldable cycles since 2016, they made it official only on June 7, 2022. It also clarified that cyclists are exempted from paying luggage charges for their foldable cycles.

