Bengaluru metro: Feeder services on 4 routes on new Kanakapura Road corridor

Two out of the four new services will originate at Silk Institute metro station.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said on Wednesday that it is extending its metro feeder services to the Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute line, which will be inaugurated on Thursday and commence operations from Friday. In a notification, the BMTC announced four new routes for metro feeder buses, and two of these routes will originate on the Silk Institute station.

The Kanakapura Road section of the metro i.e. the Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute is the first corridor under phase 2 of Namma Metro that will become available for public use. Phase 2 was sanctioned in 2014 and was supposed to be completed by 2018, but got delayed. This extension of the existing green line of the metro is an elevated 6.4 km long section.

In the notification, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that the metro feeder services on the Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute corridor will begin from January 14 (Thursday), and the new routes will be operational from the next day.

The new metro feeder routes are:

“Currently, the BMTC is operating 944 trips with 107 schedules towards Jambusavari Dinne/Anjanapura, 451 trips with 63 schedules towards Vasanthapura from Konanakunte Cross and 1,134 trips with 121 schedules on Kanakapura Road to different areas,” BMTC said in its notification.

The metro corridor along the Kanakapura Road is set to connect residents with Majestic, Yeshwanthpur, Vijayanagar, MG Road and Baiyappanahalli, among other places in Bengaluru. The corridor will be opened after several delays. After the 2018 deadline was missed, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation had said that the line would open in August last year. However, attributing the delay to COVID-19, the opening was postponed, until now.