Bengaluru Metro construction resumes as govt eases lockdown restrictions

The BMRCL said that it expects the construction to be delayed by six months and has also said that the project cost would increase.

news Infrastructure

Over a month since construction activities took a break due to the lockdown, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has resumed construction of Phase 2.

The construction of the Kengeri and Anjanapura extension is pending and the BMRCL is now looking at a delay in construction by over six months, Deccan Herald reported.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said that work resumed on several metro lines on Saturday and so far Namma Metro has 2,051 workers in 73 sites across the city.

BMRCL said in a statement that the agency is ensuring that workers follow social distancing norms. BMRCL further stated that it plans to resume all works that were stopped in a few days as over 7,000 people, who were employed for constructing the metro are currently waiting for work to resume.

As of now, BMRCL is focusing on completing the extension of the Green and Purple lines, that is the extension between Mysuru Road and Kengeri and Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura, The Hindu reported.

According to the DH report, BMRCL plans to finish constructing the line to Kengeri by August and the one to Anjanapura by November this year as most of the civil work was completed prior to the lockdown.

The BMRCL also resumed the demolition of the Jayadeva Flyover in order to continue the construction of the RV Road-Bommasandra metro line. The Hindu reported that BMRCL would continue the demolition of the flyover during the day time in order to ramp up the speed of construction.

The DH report stated that the lockdown has hit the supply chain of raw materials for construction. The construction of the metro line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield as well as the new lines including Bommasandra to Hosa Road and Gottigere to Swagath Road would suffer as the domestic supply of cement and steel has been delayed due to the lockdown. The BMRCL expects the international supply chain to be restored in six to seven months. The circumstances have also increased the project cost.

BMRCL has revised the cost of construction from Rs 26,000 crore to Rs 32,000 crore, the DH report added.