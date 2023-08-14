Bengaluru metro: BMRCL conducts load tests on open web girder at Benniganahalli

The entire load testing procedure, conducted using sandbags as the load equivalent, is projected to conclude by August 19.

news News

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) initiated a load test for the Open Web Girder (OWG) placed above the Indian Railways track between Baiyappanahalli and Benniganahalli metro stations on Saturday, August 12. This test aimed to check the strength of the OWG structure, situated 8.45 metres above the railway track. The OWG spans 63.22 metres in width and has a weight of 550 metric tonnes.

During the span of approximately three and a half hours, an integral phase of the testing process was executed. Two six-coach metro trains, loaded with sandbags to simulate a full passenger capacity scenario, were positioned on the OWG. The primary objective was to evaluate the structural stability of the OWG under such conditions. This phase of testing will be followed by a subsequent examination involving the OWG track. In this phase, trains will be operated at speeds exceeding 80 kmph, providing a comprehensive assessment of the structure's resilience. The entire load testing procedure, conducted using sandbags as the load equivalent, is projected to conclude by August 19.

This rigorous testing regimen is part of a broader trial run that was initiated on July 26. This earlier phase saw a six-coach metro train traversing the route at a speed of 15 kmph. It is noteworthy that the installation of the open web girder above the Indian Railways tracks near Baiyappanahalli had caused some delays in the operation of the two-kilometre Purple Line. Consequently, metro commuters had to rely on a feeder service to cover a 5 km distance in order to reach K.R. Puram upon disembarking at Baiyappanahalli. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) managed the feeder services, catering to a daily ridership of up to 8,000 passengers.

However, with the current progress being made, this particular metro stretch, which also incorporates a pivotal stop at Benniganahalli (formerly known as Jyothinagar), is on the brink of effectively connecting the Kengeri-Byappanahalli corridor spanning 25.7 km with the Whitefield-KR Pura stretch covering 13.7 km that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2023.