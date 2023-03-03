Bengaluru: Man kills wife, two daughters and tries to take own life

In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife and two daughters by lacing their food with poison in the Konanakunte police station limits in Bengaluru. The deceased have been identified as Vijayalakshmi (28), Nisha (7) and Deeksha (5).

The husband, Nagendra, who has been emotionally upset after being detected with cancer, also tried to die by suicide, but was saved and is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, after Nagendra was detected with cancer, his wife Vijayalakshmi took up the responsibility of running the house. Nagendra also got addicted to alcohol over the years.

The police said Nagendra used to regularly come home in an inebriated state and fought with his wife. On Wednesday, March 1, he had a fight with his wife Vijayalakshmi. After the quarrel, he laced the food with poison and served his wife and two daughters, who died on the spot.

The incident came to light when Vijayalakshmi's brother came to their house on Thursday morning. The bodies have been shifted to KIMS hospital for post-mortem.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.