In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife and two daughters by lacing their food with poison in the Konanakunte police station limits in Bengaluru. The deceased have been identified as Vijayalakshmi (28), Nisha (7) and Deeksha (5).
The husband, Nagendra, who has been emotionally upset after being detected with cancer, also tried to die by suicide, but was saved and is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
According to the police, after Nagendra was detected with cancer, his wife Vijayalakshmi took up the responsibility of running the house. Nagendra also got addicted to alcohol over the years.
The police said Nagendra used to regularly come home in an inebriated state and fought with his wife. On Wednesday, March 1, he had a fight with his wife Vijayalakshmi. After the quarrel, he laced the food with poison and served his wife and two daughters, who died on the spot.
The incident came to light when Vijayalakshmi's brother came to their house on Thursday morning. The bodies have been shifted to KIMS hospital for post-mortem.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.