Bengaluru man gets Rs 50000 compensation from Ola as cab didn’t have AC

The complainant said that he hired an Ola cab for an 80 km-journey in October 2022, but the air conditioner was dysfunctional for the entire journey.

A Bengaluru-based businessman won Rs 50,000 compensation from Ola Cabs after a cab he had hired for eight hours did not have a functional AC. The complainant, Vikas Bhusan, said that he hired an Ola cab for an 80 km-journey in October 2022, under the assumption that it would be an AC car. However, the air conditioner was dysfunctional for the entire journey, prompting him to file a suit against Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and ANI Technologies, under which Ola operates.

Vikas had said that after his journey he was forced to pay a fare of Rs 1,837, which included AC costs. While he tried to lodge complaints with the company, representatives said that AC costs were not included in the final bill. He even tried to contact Bhavish himself, but to no avail. Later, he filed a complaint with the National Consumer Helpline, following which Ola Cabs admitted that the bill included AC costs and offered to pay a Rs 100 voucher as compensation. However, Vikas was reportedly unsatisfied with this, and filed a complaint in a Bengaluru consumer court against Ola. The court ordered a compensation of Rs 50,000 to Vikas along with a full refund of the October ride.

“Ola is duty-bound to provide all services to customers as promised,” the court said in its January 18 judgement. It added that the absence of AC caused inconvenience and mental agony to the complainant. All the amounts are to be paid within 60 days of January 18, the court order said.