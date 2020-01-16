Bengaluru man arrested for murdering wife by injecting her with pesticide

The woman was rushed to the hospital by her parents only to be informed that she had died two hours earlier.

In a shocking case of murder, a 30-year-old man has been arrested for murdering his wife by injecting her with a pesticide as she slept.

The accused, identified as Venkatesh G, a government hospital employee who hailed from Ijoor near Ramanagara town, was married to 24-year-old Deepa. According to reports, Venkatesh had given Deepa some tablets after she complained of a headache on Monday night. It later came to light that these were sedatives. After she fell asleep, he allegedly went to a nearby fertiliser store and bought pesticides, which he subsequently injected her with.

After she died, Venkatesh called up her relatives at around 1 am in the early hours of Tuesday morning. He told them to come home immediately as Deepa was not responding. Her parents rushed her to a hospital, where doctors informed them that she had died approximately two hours earlier.

Deepa’s father, Giriyappa, filed a complaint with the police after suspecting that something was amiss. He noted that the couple had often quarrelled and that his daughter had complained to him about being unhappy in the marriage.

As per reports, Deepa and Venkatesh got married last year in March. As per the police, three months after the couple got married, she had suspected Venkatesh of having an affair with another woman. This was brought to the attention of both their families who had sat down with the couple and advised Venkatesh against continuing his affair. According to the police, Deepa had recently discovered that her husband had continued the illicit relationship and questioned him about it. After this, he plotted to kill his wife.

Venkatesh confessed to the crime upon investigation following the complaint lodged by Deepa’s father.

The chemicals, syringe and other paraphernalia used in the crime, have not yet been determined by the police, as per reports.